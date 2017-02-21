Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) will be announcing its Q416 earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) opened at 10.24 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $374.77 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/foamix-pharmaceuticals-ltd-fomx-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea, impetigo and other skin conditions. The Company operates in the segment of development and commercialization of foam-based formulations.

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.