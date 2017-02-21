Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLY. Bank of America Corp set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fly Leasing Limited in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing Limited in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) traded up 1.51% on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 109,192 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $459.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.86. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Fly Leasing Limited by 21.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 596,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 106,388 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Fly Leasing Limited by 4.4% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 378,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Fly Leasing Limited by 71.7% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 290,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines. The Company operates through aircraft leasing segment. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft.

