Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Given a $43.00 Price Target at RBC Capital Markets

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned a $43.00 price objective by stock analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Flowserve Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Flowserve Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Flowserve Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) opened at 48.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Flowserve Corporation had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Flowserve Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowserve Corporation by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,446,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,278,000 after buying an additional 11,042,329 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Flowserve Corporation by 202.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,296,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after buying an additional 868,008 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flowserve Corporation by 4,365.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 417,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 407,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowserve Corporation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,775,000 after buying an additional 299,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flowserve Corporation during the third quarter valued at $12,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). Its EPD designs, manufactures, distributes and services engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts and related equipment.

