Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. It serves major and independent companies in the domestic and international oilfield service industry. “

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) traded up 2.33% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 681,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $726.85 million. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,783,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after buying an additional 250,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,419,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 107,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

