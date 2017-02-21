First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$8.00 to C$6.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.21.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) opened at 15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/first-quantum-minerals-limited-fm-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank.html.

First Quantum Minerals Limited Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company is engaged in mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, development and mining. It produces copper in concentrate, copper cathode, nickel in concentrate, gold, zinc, platinum-group elements (PGE) and pyrite. Its operations and development projects are located in Zambia, Mauritania, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Australia, Panama, Peru and Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.