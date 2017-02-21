First Data Corp (FDC) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of First Data Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of First Data Corp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Data Corp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of First Data Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.35.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) opened at 16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.76. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. First Data Corp had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 25.67%. First Data Corp’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Data Corp will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

“First Data Corp (FDC) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/first-data-corp-fdc-earns-buy-rating-from-btig-research.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in First Data Corp by 118.2% in the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 11,408,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 6,179,158 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its stake in First Data Corp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Data Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,164,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,652,000. Finally, Meru Capital Group LP boosted its stake in First Data Corp by 101.3% in the second quarter. Meru Capital Group LP now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 71,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corp Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.