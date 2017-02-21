Finning International Inc. (FTT) PT Raised to C$27.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Finning International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Finning International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) opened at 25.45 on Friday. The company has a P/E ratio of 66.97. Finning International has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $28.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc is a Caterpillar Inc (Caterpillar) dealer. The Company sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to customers in mining, construction, petroleum and forestry industries. It operates through three segments: Canadian operations, South American operations, and UK & Ireland operations.

