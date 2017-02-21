Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Insider Buys £7,424.79 in Stock

Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) insider Jonathan Cooper purchased 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £7,424.79 ($9,250.92).

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) opened at 108.50 on Tuesday. Faroe Petroleum plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 115.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 291.87 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.94.

FPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie downgraded Faroe Petroleum plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.38) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.77) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faroe Petroleum plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.88 ($1.31).

Faroe Petroleum plc Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 60 exploration, appraisal, development and production licenses in the West of Shetland, the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea and the Celtic Sea.

