Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIF shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Exchange Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) opened at 39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in two sectors: aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation, which provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.

