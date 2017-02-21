Evercore ISI Lowers TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) Price Target to $49.00

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.11 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.24.

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) opened at 47.06 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm earned $316 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.29 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,128,581 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $779,867,000 after buying an additional 2,118,945 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,646,137 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $609,442,000 after buying an additional 383,862 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,614,225 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $306,701,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,091,523 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,724,538 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after buying an additional 194,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

