Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (EOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 23 ($0.29) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target suggests a potential upside of 360.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) opened at 5.00 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 12.24 million. Europa Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 3.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.86.

In other Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc news, insider Christian W. Ahlefeldt-Laurvig sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £12,500 ($15,574.38). Also, insider Christian W. Ahlefeldt-Laurvig sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £37,500 ($46,723.15).

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company operates through three segments: UK, Ireland and France. The Company’s assets and activities are located in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France.

