Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) PT Raised to C$70.00

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities set a C$71.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.20.

Shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) opened at 71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/equitable-group-inc-eqb-pt-raised-to-c70-00.html.

In related news, Director Rajesh Raut sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.63, for a total value of C$30,315.00.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services company that operates through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides mortgage loans to a range of customers that include business-for-self borrowers, newcomers to Canada and commercial real estate investors. It also provides savers with various saving options that offer security and competitive interest rates, including guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs) and deposit notes.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.