Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) PT Raised to C$70.00 at RBC Capital Markets

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday. RBC Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.20.

Shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) opened at 71.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Rajesh Raut sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.63, for a total value of C$30,315.00.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services company that operates through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides mortgage loans to a range of customers that include business-for-self borrowers, newcomers to Canada and commercial real estate investors. It also provides savers with various saving options that offer security and competitive interest rates, including guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs) and deposit notes.

