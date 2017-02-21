Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Mccormack forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q4 2017 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.25.

“Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/equinix-inc-eqix-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-3-58-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts.html.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) opened at 374.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.43 and its 200-day moving average is $361.48. Equinix has a 52-week low of $284.76 and a 52-week high of $391.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.75, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Crosslink Capital Inc sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.27, for a total transaction of $4,037,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,377,060. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 648.15%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

