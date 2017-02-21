Equifax’s (EFX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $142.00 target price on shares of Equifax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.92.

Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) opened at 130.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.83. Equifax has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $136.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.53 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post $6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

In other news, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $400,051.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $146,412,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $59,051,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,131,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $52,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,639,000 after buying an additional 323,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc is a provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Personal Solutions. USIS provides consumer and commercial information solutions to businesses in the United States, including online information, decisioning technology solutions, fraud and identity management services, portfolio management services, mortgage reporting and financial marketing services.

