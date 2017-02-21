Enel Americas SA’s (ENI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) remained flat at $13.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Enel Americas SA has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/enel-americas-sas-eni-buy-rating-reiterated-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

Enel Americas SA Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

