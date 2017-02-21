Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

ECA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Encana Corp from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Encana Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Encana Corp from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) opened at 16.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The firm’s market cap is $15.76 billion. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

“Encana Corp (ECA) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/encana-corp-eca-rating-reiterated-by-td-securities.html.

About Encana Corp

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

