Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Cut to Strong Sell at Vetr Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $70.44 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $100.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,144 shares. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

In related news, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $172,107.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at $671,736.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,164,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,497 shares of company stock worth $35,358,665 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,249,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,925,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

