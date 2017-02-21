VSA Capital began coverage on shares of ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD COM (LON:ECO) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Shares of ECO (LON:ECO) opened at 17.375 on Wednesday. ECO has a 52 week low of GBX 16.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 20.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 14.83 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.00.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/eco-atlantic-oil-gas-ltd-com-eco-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-vsa-capital.html.

