Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) is scheduled to be issuing its Q117 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $351.22 million for the quarter.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm earned $346.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. Eaton Vance Corporation had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton Vance Corporation to post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) opened at 43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.79. Eaton Vance Corporation has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $44.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Eaton Vance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

In other Eaton Vance Corporation news, insider Frederick S. Marius sold 45,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,005,983.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $250,735.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,344 shares of company stock worth $8,443,701.

Eaton Vance Corporation Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

