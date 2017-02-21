Duncan Tatton-Brown Purchases 58 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($188.61).

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) opened at 254.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.52 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.85. Ocado Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 203.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 352.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Ocado Group PLC from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 309 ($3.85).

Ocado Group PLC Company Profile

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in grocery retailing and the development and monetization of intellectual property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. The Company sells groceries and other every day and specialist products to consumers placing orders through its interfaces.

