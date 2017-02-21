Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Wunderlich set a $36.00 price objective on Duluth Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. William Blair lowered Duluth Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.04 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duluth Holdings in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Duluth Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, Director William E. Ferry sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $139,821.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Duluth Holdings by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 368,434 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Duluth Holdings by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 266,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Duluth Holdings by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 57,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duluth Holdings by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 50,536 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) opened at 22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.47. Duluth Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Duluth Holdings had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Duluth Holdings

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories sold through the Company’s own direct and retail channels. The Company operates through two segments: direct and retail. The Company’s product assortment includes shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories and hard goods.

