Drax Group Plc (DRX) PT Raised to GBX 340 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 320 ($3.99) to GBX 340 ($4.24) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Drax Group Plc from GBX 320 ($3.99) to GBX 325 ($4.05) and gave the company a ” overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Drax Group Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 415 ($5.17) in a research report on Monday, December 19th. S&P Global Inc. cut shares of Drax Group Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($4.73) to GBX 430 ($5.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Investec cut shares of Drax Group Plc to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.98) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised their price target on shares of Drax Group Plc from GBX 315 ($3.92) to GBX 410 ($5.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 356.67 ($4.44).

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) opened at 346.90 on Friday. Drax Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 222.00 and a one year high of GBX 393.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 375.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.15. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.41 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

About Drax Group Plc

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company operates through three segments: Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States, and Retail, which is engaged in the supply of power to business customers and wood pellets to the domestic heat market.

