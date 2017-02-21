Dotdigital Group plc’s (DOTD) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) opened at 59.00 on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 37.51 and a one year high of GBX 68.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.17. The firm’s market cap is GBX 173.92 million.

About Dotdigital Group plc

dotdigital Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals. The Company offers dotmailer, which provides e-mail and multi-channel marketing automation platform with various tools that enable marketers to create, manage, execute and evaluate various campaigns.

