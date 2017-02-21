DineEquity, Inc (DIN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Citigroup Inc.

DineEquity, Inc (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DineEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered shares of DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DineEquity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Instinet lowered shares of DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) opened at 60.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. DineEquity has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, SVP John Jakubek sold 34,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,552,767.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,263,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DineEquity by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of DineEquity by 11.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 76,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DineEquity by 1,415.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DineEquity by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DineEquity during the third quarter worth about $19,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About DineEquity

DineEquity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

