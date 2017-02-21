Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Dhx Media Ltd Class B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHX.B. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dhx Media Ltd Class B presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.42.

