DZ Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note released on Wednesday.

DTEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom AG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) opened at 17.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/deutsche-telekom-ag-dtegy-receives-buy-rating-from-dz-bank-ag.html.

Deutsche Telekom AG Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

