Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for National Express Group PLC (NEX)

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on National Express Group PLC from GBX 370 ($4.61) to GBX 405 ($5.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on National Express Group PLC from GBX 385 ($4.80) to GBX 395 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.24) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.32) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 388.50 ($4.84).

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) opened at 339.90 on Tuesday. National Express Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 252.81 and a 1-year high of GBX 379.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.73 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.70.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/deutsche-bank-ag-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-national-express-group-plc-nex.html.

National Express Group PLC Company Profile

National Express Group PLC is a public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. The Company’s segments are UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from over nine garages across the West Midlands.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.