Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PF. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) opened at 54.86 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Foods has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

“Deutsche Bank AG Initiates Coverage on Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/deutsche-bank-ag-initiates-coverage-on-pinnacle-foods-inc-pf.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $75,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $550,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,029,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 53,642.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,765,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,927,000 after buying an additional 3,758,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,125,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,811,000 after buying an additional 333,938 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 10.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,414,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,756,000 after buying an additional 229,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,640,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: the Birds Eye Frozen segment, the Duncan Hines Grocery segment and the Specialty Foods segment. The Birds Eye Frozen segment manages its brands in the United States retail frozen vegetables (Birds Eye), frozen complete bagged meals (Birds Eye Voila!), and frozen seafood (Van de Kamp’s and Mrs.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.