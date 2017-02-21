Deutsche Bank AG Initiates Coverage on Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $53.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Mondelez International from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.08. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,424,000 after buying an additional 1,534,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 26.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,864,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,070,000 after buying an additional 8,368,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,260,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,353,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 18,647,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,619,000 after buying an additional 659,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,256,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,829,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

