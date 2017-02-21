Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123 million. Depomed had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) traded down 4.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 3,502,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $971.12 million. Depomed has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/depomed-inc-depo-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-13-eps.html.

DEPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Depomed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $27.00 price target on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

About Depomed

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.