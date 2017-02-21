Debenhams Plc (DEB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their sell rating on shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 52 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEB. HSBC Holdings plc restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Haitong Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 59.23 ($0.74).

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) opened at 53.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 659.81 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.55. Debenhams Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 51.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 82.15.

Debenhams Plc Company Profile

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

