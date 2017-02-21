DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DCP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of DCP Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DCP) opened at 40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. DCP Midstream Partners, has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

DCP Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. DCP Midstream Partners, had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. DCP Midstream Partners,’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream Partners, will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/dcp-midstream-partners-lp-dcp-stock-rating-upgraded-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. DCP Midstream Partners,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.27%.

About DCP Midstream Partners,

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and recovering and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.