Davy Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Davy Research in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.23) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($6.85) to GBX 450 ($5.61) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.42) to GBX 450 ($5.61) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.44 ($5.26).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) opened at 414.50 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 339.70 and a one year high of GBX 516.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.47. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.62 billion.

In other news, insider Mark Robson bought 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £71,989.44 ($89,695.29).

About Howden Joinery Group Plc

Howden Joinery Group Plc is a supplier of kitchens. The Company is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products through over 400,000 small local builders who source and install kitchens for both landlords and owner-occupiers. The Company offers approximately 50 different kitchen ranges, along with worktops, including granite, sinks and taps, domestic appliances, including ovens, hobs, refrigeration, laundry and dishwashers, and joinery products, including internal and external doors, and flooring.

