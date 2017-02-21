Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NDAQ:CCRN) in a research report released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NDAQ:CCRN) opened at 15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s market capitalization is $514.96 million.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc (CCRN) is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. Its nurse and allied staffing segment is engaged in providing traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing through its Cross Country Staffing brand, MSN, AHG, Mediscan and DirectEd brands.

