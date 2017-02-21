Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $210.34 million for the quarter.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 44.98 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTO. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. RBC Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/criteo-s-a-crto-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

In related news, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Warner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $46,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $234,963. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

