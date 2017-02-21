Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)

Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Vetr cut shares of TripAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $57.11 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) opened at 47.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.02.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $316 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.29 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 325,458 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,723 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,071,819 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $326,117,000 after buying an additional 152,867 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 146,593 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

