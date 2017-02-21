Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Receives $162.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.61.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.02 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 168.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $175.04.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sandra B. Cochran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $4,921,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,000 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

