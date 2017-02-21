Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm’s market cap is $3.16 billion.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.02 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc-cut-to-neutral-at-robert-w-baird.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,749.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 256.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.