Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $349.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) traded up 2.19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. 1,001,282 shares of the stock were exchanged. Copart has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

In other Copart news, EVP Vikrant Bhatia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $169,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,599.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

