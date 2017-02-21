Convergys Corporation (CVG) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Convergys Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convergys Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) opened at 24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. Convergys Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Convergys Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Convergys Corporation by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Convergys Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Convergys Corporation by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convergys Corporation Company Profile

Convergys Corporation is engaged in providing customer management services. The Company’s primary focus is on growth with multinational corporations and other companies in communications and media, financial services, technology, healthcare, retail and other vertical markets. Its segments include North America and Rest of World.

