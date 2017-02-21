Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) PT Raised to C$620.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$610.00 to C$620.00 in a report issued on Friday. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$700.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$550.00 to C$605.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$655.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$636.88.

Shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) opened at 610.94 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $457.67 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $596.08 and its 200-day moving average is $590.75.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/constellation-software-inc-csu-pt-raised-to-c620-00.html.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides enterprise software solutions. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses. The Company operates through two segments: public sector and private sector. The public sector segment includes businesses focused on government and government-related customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.