ConocoPhillips (COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CLSA downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.61 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “positive” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,606,000 after buying an additional 1,984,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,848,000 after buying an additional 8,487,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,707,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,252,000 after buying an additional 1,196,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,445,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,290,000 after buying an additional 216,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,540,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,555,000 after buying an additional 209,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

“ConocoPhillips (COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/conocophillips-cop-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 47.51 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $58.78 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.43%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.