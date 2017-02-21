Connect Group PLC (CNCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) had its target price hoisted by FinnCap from GBX 196 ($2.44) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNCT. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Connect Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Shore Capital downgraded Connect Group PLC to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Connect Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Connect Group PLC in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Connect Group PLC from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 185 ($2.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178 ($2.22).

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) opened at 140.50 on Thursday. Connect Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 125.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 168.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 343.36 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.10.

In other Connect Group PLC news, insider Mark Cashmore sold 25,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £36,045.80 ($44,911.29). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 38,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.74), for a total value of £54,016.20 ($67,301.52).

Connect Group PLC Company Profile

Connect Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based distribution company. The Company’s segments include Connect News & Media: News Distribution (Smiths News); Connect News & Media: Media (DMD); Connect Parcel Freight (Tuffnells); Connect Education & Care (The Consortium), and Connect Books (Bertrams, Dawson Books and Wordery).

