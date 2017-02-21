Connect Group PLC (CNCT) Insider Jonathan Bunting Sells 38,583 Shares

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 38,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £54,016.20 ($67,301.52).

Shares of Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) opened at 140.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.10. Connect Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 125.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 168.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 343.36 million.

CNCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Connect Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on shares of Connect Group PLC from GBX 164 ($2.04) to GBX 168 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital cut shares of Connect Group PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 196 ($2.44) price target on shares of Connect Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price target on shares of Connect Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.22).

Connect Group PLC Company Profile

Connect Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based distribution company. The Company’s segments include Connect News & Media: News Distribution (Smiths News); Connect News & Media: Media (DMD); Connect Parcel Freight (Tuffnells); Connect Education & Care (The Consortium), and Connect Books (Bertrams, Dawson Books and Wordery).

