Conifex Timber’s (CFF) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

CFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Conifex Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Conifex Timber from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Conifex Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Conifex Timber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.65.

Shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) opened at 3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.09. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada-based forestry company. The Company operates two business segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, and the manufacture, sale and distribution of dimension lumber. The Lumber segment operates approximately three sawmill complexes in British Columbia, over one in Fort St.

