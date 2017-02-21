ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConAgra Foods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Vetr cut ConAgra Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.38 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ConAgra Foods from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.34.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) opened at 39.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.30. ConAgra Foods has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ConAgra Foods will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $128,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConAgra Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in ConAgra Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in ConAgra Foods by 18.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConAgra Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConAgra Foods by 104.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConAgra Foods Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

