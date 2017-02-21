COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR) opened at 24.30 on Wednesday. COMSCORE has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The firm’s market cap is $946.80 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/comscore-inc-scor-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 28.1% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 71.7% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 96,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 648,030.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 84,244 shares in the last quarter.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc is a cross-platform measurement company. The Company provides independent data, metrics, products and services to clients in the media, advertising and marketing industries. The Company delivers digital media analytics that help content owners and advertisers understand the composition of consumer media audiences, and also helps marketers understand the performance and effectiveness of advertising targeted at these audiences.

