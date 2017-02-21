Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Upgraded by Clarkson Capital to Neutral

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Commercial Metals Company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals Company from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Commercial Metals Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Commercial Metals Company from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) opened at 22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Commercial Metals Company has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Commercial Metals Company had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Commercial Metals Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

In related news, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $43,472.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $642,909.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,817,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,763,000 after buying an additional 454,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,647,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,052,000 after buying an additional 777,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,247,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,385,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 14.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,231,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 152,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

