Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) PT Raised to GBX 2,200

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 2,000 ($24.92) to GBX 2,200 ($27.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCH. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,575 ($19.62) to GBX 1,630 ($20.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,120 ($26.41) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.16) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,739.92 ($21.68).

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) opened at 1968.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,814.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,735.54. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.14 billion. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,286.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,991.00.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/coca-cola-hbc-ag-cch-pt-raised-to-gbx-2200.html.

In related news, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC acquired 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($23.59) per share, with a total value of £738.27 ($919.85). Also, insider Dimitris Lois acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,669 ($20.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,902.66 ($2,370.62). Insiders have purchased a total of 195 shares of company stock worth $340,113 in the last three months.

About Coca Cola HBC AG

Coca-Cola HBC AG and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the production, sales and distribution of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages, under franchise from The Coca-Cola Company. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.